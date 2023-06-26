Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 17,066 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 154,005 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 888.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153,823 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 87,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

TRIN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.53. 44,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,824. The company has a market cap of $486.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.30 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 16.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.67%. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently -3,132.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRIN. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steve Louis Brown acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $42,735.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,387,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 6,213 shares of company stock valued at $72,546 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

