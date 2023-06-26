Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 67,860 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 11,424.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,860 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 419,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 37,417 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 84,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $50.14. 382,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,311,442. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.