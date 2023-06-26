Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 370 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 62,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.74. 362,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,645. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.42. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

