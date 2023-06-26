Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 99,012 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,012 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,609. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average is $100.33.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.