Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Cuts Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 373.6% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMB stock opened at $86.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average is $85.17. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $90.71.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

