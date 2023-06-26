Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,864,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $118,597,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $80.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

