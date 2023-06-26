Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Cuts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.4 %

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.15.

TSCO stock opened at $218.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.00 and a 200-day moving average of $227.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.