Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.4% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,861,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

