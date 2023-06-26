Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

