Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $21.10 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $21,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.13 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.