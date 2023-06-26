Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $341,000 Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $19.29 on Monday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

