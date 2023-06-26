Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $8.70 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $51.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

