Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 132 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $9,226,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

PXD stock opened at $199.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

