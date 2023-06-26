Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 3,121 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

PCY opened at $19.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $20.32.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

