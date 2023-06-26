Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 480 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 168.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 140,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,988,000 after buying an additional 953,784 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nasdaq Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $49.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.