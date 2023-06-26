Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 5,355 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 413.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SJNK stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

