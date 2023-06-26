Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 798 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,456,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,581,000 after buying an additional 1,246,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 534,386 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,197,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,272,000 after purchasing an additional 522,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,895,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

COMT stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $824.76 million, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $43.11.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

