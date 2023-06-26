Round Dollar (RD) Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $56.09 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Round Dollar token can currently be bought for $5.81 or 0.00019214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

