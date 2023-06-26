Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $32.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IOT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Samsara from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NYSE:IOT opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 1.01. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $30.91.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 893,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,863,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $10,200,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 893,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,334,476 shares of company stock worth $54,568,167. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after buying an additional 1,402,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 13,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,266,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,980,000 after buying an additional 1,257,525 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

