Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.19 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

