Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $113.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,317,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,723. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Science Applications International Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 28.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 39,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC opened at $107.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $117.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.