Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$124.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$110.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$105.57 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$87.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$106.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$105.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

