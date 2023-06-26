ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,956 shares of company stock worth $15,088,178. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NOW traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $546.97. 163,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,222. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $576.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.88. The firm has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.