ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 302750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18.

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in Kurdistan. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

