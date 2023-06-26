Siacoin (SC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.72 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $165.31 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,074.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00288920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.60 or 0.00717617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.70 or 0.00544850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00061304 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,415,245,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,392,931,129 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

