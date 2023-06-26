Siacoin (SC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.90 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $164.67 million and $7.90 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,213.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00288382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.02 or 0.00741473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012816 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.66 or 0.00541698 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00061190 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003291 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,416,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,394,310,768 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

