Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO) & Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Head to Head Survey

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Rating) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sotherly Hotels and Service Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A Service Properties Trust 1 1 0 0 1.50

Service Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.03%. Given Service Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $1.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Service Properties Trust pays out 888.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Service Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Service Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

79.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels N/A N/A N/A Service Properties Trust 0.71% 0.95% 0.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Service Properties Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $171.22 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Service Properties Trust $1.86 billion 0.73 -$132.38 million $0.09 91.78

Sotherly Hotels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Service Properties Trust.

Summary

Service Properties Trust beats Sotherly Hotels on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2022, SVC owned 238 hotels with over 40,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. As of December 31, 2022, SVC also owned 765 retail service-focused net lease properties totaling over 13.4 million square feet throughout United States. SVC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA.

