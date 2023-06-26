SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 8.5%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) shares were up 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 3,448,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 13,436,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $967.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. Analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 834,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 11,666 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $42,697.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 373,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,145.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 834,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,528 shares of company stock worth $1,899,143 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.