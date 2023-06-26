S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $69,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $390.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,046. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $402.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,441 shares of company stock worth $5,948,167 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.