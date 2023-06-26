SPACE ID One Day Trading Volume Reaches $31.06 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $108.07 million and approximately $31.06 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,458,333 tokens. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 341,458,333 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.30904655 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $34,621,261.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

