SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Fortune 45 LLC

Fortune 45 LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 2.8% of Fortune 45 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $336.40. 573,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,318. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $348.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

