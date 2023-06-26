SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 90,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

PSK opened at $33.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $38.62.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

