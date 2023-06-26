SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,821 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,178 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,249 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,086,000 after acquiring an additional 172,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,662,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,239,000 after buying an additional 178,720 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $59.70 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

