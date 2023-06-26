Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $35,625.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 567,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 368.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 127,252 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 253,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

