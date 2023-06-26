Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in Starbucks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,183. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.60. The stock has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $74.87 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.