State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $38.33 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $38,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,408,000 after purchasing an additional 286,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,023,993,000 after buying an additional 186,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,330,000 after buying an additional 374,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,512,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,262,000 after acquiring an additional 133,832 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSA opened at $285.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.36. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.13.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

