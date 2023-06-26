State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.13 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.19 billion, a PE ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

