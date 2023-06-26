State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,718 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,761 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $111.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.10.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

