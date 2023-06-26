State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,985 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,985 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $33,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $41.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.