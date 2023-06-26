Steem Trading 12% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. Steem has a market cap of $78.36 million and $2.62 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,074.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00288920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.60 or 0.00717617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.70 or 0.00544850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00061304 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 437,405,379 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

