Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2023

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGTGet Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 20,712 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 841% compared to the typical volume of 2,200 call options.

International Game Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

IGT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IGT. Susquehanna upgraded International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 141,105 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.