Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 20,712 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 841% compared to the typical volume of 2,200 call options.

International Game Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

IGT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IGT. Susquehanna upgraded International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 141,105 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

