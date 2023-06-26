StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CIR opened at $47.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.15. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.80 million. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 225,055 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 30.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 669,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 157,018 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 46.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 410,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,579,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.