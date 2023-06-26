StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

MRIN opened at $0.64 on Friday. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 113.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Marin Software by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 237,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Marin Software by 115.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Marin Software in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

