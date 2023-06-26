StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
MRIN opened at $0.64 on Friday. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.51.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 113.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
