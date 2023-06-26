StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of LGL stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
