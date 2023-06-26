StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

