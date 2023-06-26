StockNews.com Downgrades Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to Sell

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

EXC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

