StockNews.com Downgrades Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of PFIS stock opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $307.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.25. Peoples Financial Services has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $59.99.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 27.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Financial Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, insider Thomas P. Tulaney acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.45 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at $675,598. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William E. Aubrey II purchased 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $104,418.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Tulaney purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,598. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,815 shares of company stock valued at $145,875. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 28.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 3,012.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 88.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and retail. The company was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.