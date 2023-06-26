StockNews.com Lowers First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of First Solar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.92.

First Solar Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $184.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

