StockNews.com Upgrades NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

NewMarket Price Performance

NYSE NEU opened at $399.92 on Thursday. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $280.28 and a fifty-two week high of $409.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.37.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $702.79 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 11.33%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 2,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewMarket

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.