StockNews.com Upgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $59.13 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.76. The firm has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

